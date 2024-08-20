Harry Styles mobbed by admirers in London

Harry Styles’ Sunday shook up with a “fan mob” rushing to him on Sunday, August 18.
According to Daily Mail, he is currently making the most of a British summer holiday, as was evident with this outing.
The singer appeared in good spirits, soaking up sunshine by wearing a pair of shorts while on a stroll around London’s Soho region.
Completing the look with a denim jacket slipped over a grey slogan t-shirt, he showed off a set of eccentric tattoos floating just above and below both of his knees.
Two of these inkings were on his right leg, saying “yes” in French and Spanish, whereas the other two were printed on the left side, adding “no” in the same two languages.
Harry Styles was photographed fiddling with AirPods on his walk and was seemingly about to plug them in when he was approached by a group of girls.
They stopped him in his tracks for a quick introduction, and the popstar didn’t have any problem in doing so.
He even smiled for a couple of selfies before parting from those keen admirers with a sweet goodbye for continuing his solo stroll.
Meanwhile, speculations about Harry Styles making a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s Wembley show on Monday fuel on.