Entertainment

Harry Styles mobbed by admirers in London

Harry Styles stopped to smile and greet fans

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Harry Styles stopped to smile and greet fans
Harry Styles stopped to smile and greet fans

Harry Styles’ Sunday shook up with a “fan mob” rushing to him on Sunday, August 18.

According to Daily Mail, he is currently making the most of a British summer holiday, as was evident with this outing.

The singer appeared in good spirits, soaking up sunshine by wearing a pair of shorts while on a stroll around London’s Soho region.

Completing the look with a denim jacket slipped over a grey slogan t-shirt, he showed off a set of eccentric tattoos floating just above and below both of his knees.

Two of these inkings were on his right leg, saying “yes” in French and Spanish, whereas the other two were printed on the left side, adding “no” in the same two languages.

Harry Styles was photographed fiddling with AirPods on his walk and was seemingly about to plug them in when he was approached by a group of girls.

They stopped him in his tracks for a quick introduction, and the popstar didn’t have any problem in doing so.

He even smiled for a couple of selfies before parting from those keen admirers with a sweet goodbye for continuing his solo stroll.

Meanwhile, speculations about Harry Styles making a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s Wembley show on Monday fuel on.

Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show

Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show
High-tech 'electric bandages' deliver 30% faster healing without costing a fortune

High-tech 'electric bandages' deliver 30% faster healing without costing a fortune
5 signs of Vitamin D deficiency you shouldn’t ignore

5 signs of Vitamin D deficiency you shouldn’t ignore
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Entertainment News

Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Shiloh Jolie cut ties with Brad Pitt’s last name amid Angelina Jolie family feud
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Matthew Perry’s prosecutor reveals bold ‘reason’ for filing charges
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Taylor Swift brings joy to girls affected by deadly stabbing at London show: WATCH
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Jennifer Lopez ‘shocked’ by Ben Affleck’s new look: ‘It is a cry for help’
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Top 5 binge-worthy high school K-Dramas for beginners