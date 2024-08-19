Matthew Perry’s prosecutor reveals bold ‘reason’ for filing charges

Matthew Perry’s prosecutor is speaking out the “reason” why filing charges is crucial!
There has been widespread speculation online whether the attention surrounding Perry’s case is linked to him being a celebrity. This debate grew after the shocking details were uncovered regarding the actor’s case last week.
However, the prosecutor in charge has rejected these speculations.
U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, E. Martin Estrada, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that this case was not focused just because it was Matthew Perry.”
“It was investigated because we had a victim in our jurisdiction in Southern California who died from drugs provided to him by drug dealers. We don't do this just for celebrities. In the past two years, we have brought over 60 of these cases. This happens to be the one that involves a celebrity,” he further elaborated.
The lawyer continued to add, “For us, every life matters.”
Later in the last week, five people close to the actor have been exposed to have a link with Perry’s death, which included his doctor and assistant.
It was also revealed that the Odd Couple actor was given dozes of a fatal drug, ketamine, by his assistant, which was delivered by Dr. Salvador Plascencia, AKA “The Ketamine Queen.”