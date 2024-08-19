Entertainment

Matthew Perry’s prosecutor reveals bold ‘reason’ for filing charges

Five people including Matthew Perry’s doctor and assistant have been charged for his death

  • August 19, 2024
Matthew Perry’s prosecutor is speaking out the “reason” why filing charges is crucial!

There has been widespread speculation online whether the attention surrounding Perry’s case is linked to him being a celebrity. This debate grew after the shocking details were uncovered regarding the actor’s case last week.

However, the prosecutor in charge has rejected these speculations.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, E. Martin Estrada, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that this case was not focused just because it was Matthew Perry.”

“It was investigated because we had a victim in our jurisdiction in Southern California who died from drugs provided to him by drug dealers. We don't do this just for celebrities. In the past two years, we have brought over 60 of these cases. This happens to be the one that involves a celebrity,” he further elaborated.

The lawyer continued to add, “For us, every life matters.”

Later in the last week, five people close to the actor have been exposed to have a link with Perry’s death, which included his doctor and assistant.

It was also revealed that the Odd Couple actor was given dozes of a fatal drug, ketamine, by his assistant, which was delivered by Dr. Salvador Plascencia, AKA “The Ketamine Queen.”

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift brings joy to girls affected by deadly stabbing at London show: WATCH
Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'
Jennifer Lopez ‘shocked’ by Ben Affleck’s new look: ‘It is a cry for help’
Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88
Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues
Top 5 binge-worthy high school K-Dramas for beginners
Nick Jonas credits Priyanka Chopra with helping him prepare for acting roles
Matthew Perry’s death: New court documents unveil SHOCKING amount spent on Ketamin
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour deemed Malala Yousafzai’s first 'proper' concert
Suki Waterhouse hails Taylor Swift for ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’