Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement

Earlier today, Donald Trump shared AI-generated images claiming Taylor Swift was supporting him

  • August 19, 2024
Taylor Swift has broken her silence after Donald Trump shared AI-generated images claiming she is endorsing him for the 2024 presidential election.

The images, which were posted on Trump's social media platform Truth Social on Monday, showed Swift dressed like Uncle Sam and urging her fans to vote for him.

However, Swift's team has confirmed that the images were fake and that she will not be supporting Trump.

“If she didn’t support him last time, she’s not going to support him now. He’s clearly lost it. In more ways than one,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

The fake endorsement claims come after Trump shared the deepfake images on his social media platform Truth Social, showing women wearing "Swifties For Trump" shirts and a poster of Swift dressed like Uncle Sam urging her fans to vote for him. 

Later, the images were labeled as "satire" and are not legitimate.

However, Taylor Swift has a history of criticizing Donald Trump and has previously vowed to "vote him out" ahead of the 2020 election.

She has also voiced support for Democratic candidates in the past, including Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper during the 2018 midterms.

Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors