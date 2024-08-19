‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle

Danielle Fishel has breast cancer!
In the latest episode of her podcast Pod Meet World, the actress, who is well-known for her 1993 sitcom Boy Meets World, revealed that she is diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).
“So I would like to share something with our listeners. I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which is a form of breast cancer,” revealed the Boiling Point actress.
She continued to add, “It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero. I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with microinvasion. And I'm going to be fine; I'm having surgery to remove it.”
The actress also disclosed that she will have some follow-up treatment.
The Chosen One actress went on to share that the detection of cancer at stage zero was only possible due to her quick and timely reaction to the text message that she got about her yearly mammogram, leading her to book an appointment.
“For some reason I had always thought [if I were diagnosed with cancer] I would suffer in silence. I would get the diagnosis; I would not tell anyone,” the actress said on the podcast.
Fishel added, “I would tell only my small group, and then I would just suck it up. And then when I'm on the other side of it, then I would tell people.”
The Dish actress also explained to the listeners that because of her health concerns she “had to make a lot of decisions,” among which one was to put a hold on her podcast.