Entertainment

Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show

Taylor Swift expected to play ‘Back to December’ for Taylor Lautner

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Taylor Swift expected to play ‘Back to December’ for Taylor Lautner
Taylor Swift expected to play ‘Back to December’ for Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift has been hit by an unexpected appearance from ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner at her grand Wembley show today.

Super fans immediately eagle eyed the actor out as he checked into the stadium on Monday evening, and subsequently took a seat among a crowd of 100,000 people!

As per Daily Mail, the popstar’s romance with him goes way back to 2009, when their heart-chords first connected in the fall of the very same year while starring in a rom-com called Valentine’s Day.

It’s however not the first time that Taylor Lautner has showed up to support his former girlfriend as he had climbed right on stage to encourage her during a Kansas City concert last summer.

Taylor Lautner at Taylor Swifts Wembley concert today
Taylor Lautner at Taylor Swift's Wembley concert today

Following their sad breakup, Taylor Swift had traditionally written a song named Back to December as a reminiscent of their relationship.

But instead of being a big blow, it was a painful ode asking for forgiveness because of a failed romance and the regret over losing it.

A fan wrote on X, “Taylor Lautner is at the Eras show today!!!!! Taylor Swift is probably playing Back to December.”

Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show

Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show
High-tech 'electric bandages' deliver 30% faster healing without costing a fortune

High-tech 'electric bandages' deliver 30% faster healing without costing a fortune
5 signs of Vitamin D deficiency you shouldn’t ignore

5 signs of Vitamin D deficiency you shouldn’t ignore
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Entertainment News

Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Shiloh Jolie cut ties with Brad Pitt’s last name amid Angelina Jolie family feud
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Harry Styles mobbed by admirers in London
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Matthew Perry’s prosecutor reveals bold ‘reason’ for filing charges
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Taylor Swift brings joy to girls affected by deadly stabbing at London show: WATCH
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Jennifer Lopez ‘shocked’ by Ben Affleck’s new look: ‘It is a cry for help’
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Top 5 binge-worthy high school K-Dramas for beginners