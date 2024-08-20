Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show

Taylor Swift has been hit by an unexpected appearance from ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner at her grand Wembley show today.
Super fans immediately eagle eyed the actor out as he checked into the stadium on Monday evening, and subsequently took a seat among a crowd of 100,000 people!
As per Daily Mail, the popstar’s romance with him goes way back to 2009, when their heart-chords first connected in the fall of the very same year while starring in a rom-com called Valentine’s Day.
It’s however not the first time that Taylor Lautner has showed up to support his former girlfriend as he had climbed right on stage to encourage her during a Kansas City concert last summer.
Following their sad breakup, Taylor Swift had traditionally written a song named Back to December as a reminiscent of their relationship.
But instead of being a big blow, it was a painful ode asking for forgiveness because of a failed romance and the regret over losing it.
A fan wrote on X, “Taylor Lautner is at the Eras show today!!!!! Taylor Swift is probably playing Back to December.”