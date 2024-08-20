Sonam Kapoor posts heartfelt birthday wish for 'precious son' Vayu

Mommy Sonam Kapoor is very much excited for her and Anand Ahuja's baby boy Vayu turning two.
On Tuesday, the Sanju actor dropped a video to celebrate her son's big day.
Alongside a reel of Vayu running, with his back facing the camera, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, "My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder."
Her caption further read, "Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger."
She added how Vayu brought pure, unfiltered joy to her whole family, "You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you — your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, masi and chachu (grandparents and uncle and aunts). Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives."
"Vayu, you are our sunshine, our music, our little genius, and our endless source of happiness. We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives," the Zoya Factor starlet concluded.
Sonam Kapoor, who married her businessman husband Anand Ahuja in a dreamy wedding affair in 2018, became mom to baby Vayu.