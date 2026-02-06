'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update

Trending
  • By Web Desk
  • By Web Desk
Sanam Teri Kasam is finally returning with a much-awaited sequel!

The 2016 romantic hit, which starred Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane has gained massive fan following over the years.

Taking to his Instagram account, Producer Deepak Mukut now confirmed that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is officially in works while celebrating the film's 10th anniversary.

Deepak wrote, “I have been drawn to filmmaking since I was a kid. What attracted me the most was being an enabler who set it in motion. Being a producer means donning multiple hats. From the script, to the actors, to the crew, the budget and the innumerable other things that a producer is responsible for.”

Reflecting on the film’s delayed success, Mukut said, “My dream came true with Sanam Teri Kasam. It was the first labour of love under the banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment. While the film didn’t fare well at the box office initially, I always had faith in it.”

The film, released in 2016 did not perform well initially but later gained huge popularity when it was re-released in 2025.

He concluded the caption with a major hint of the sequel. “But the story doesn’t end here, there is a reboot in store."

Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru tells the emotional story of Inder, an ex-convict and Saru, a traditional librarian whose love faces immense challenges.

They marry despite all the hurdles but their happiness cut short when Saru is diagnosed with terminal illness.

