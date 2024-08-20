Entertainment

Taylor Swift in 'tears' after emotional engagement proposal at London show

Travis Kelce girlfriend Taylor Swift gets emotional after happy couple announced engagement amid London show

  August 20, 2024


Taylor Swift moved to “happy” tears after witnessing an iconic yet heart melting moment at her London show on Sunday.

The Lover crooner’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley stadium turned into an engagement venue for a lovely couple who exchanged rings right in front of the American pop icon and her thousands of fans.

Right when Taylor was mesmerizing fans with her magical performance on one of her hit track Love Story, a young fan got down on his knee to propose his partner.

The stadium echoed with cheers as the lovebirds got engaged in the VIP arena of the stadium.

Revealing Taylor Swift’s reaction, a fan told the Mirror, "She looked stunned, completely taken by surprise but said yes straight away.

"There were lots of tears and lots of fans went up and congratulated them afterwards,” the onlooker noted.

As per the fan, Taylor also praised the concert-goers for being her "dream crowd" as the Midnights hit maker screamed, “You are not just singing but screaming the lyrics, do you know how happy that makes me, this is a dream crowd.”

"It’s a lot much fun for me and my fellow performers. It takes me back through tours we have done before,” the 13-time Grammy winner admitted.

Taylor Swift expressed, “I love we are getting to share in all these memories.”

This heartwarming moment at Taylor Swift's concert came amid her engagement speculations with Travis Kelce.

