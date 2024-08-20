Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success

John Abraham, who played the role of a villain in Sidharth Anand's blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan last year, enjoys a great working relationship with Shah Rukh Khan.
On the TV chat show named Aapka Apna Zakir, the Vedaa star revealed that the Jawan actor gifted him a bike after the mind-blowing success of their film, last year.
"My last film Pathaan was with him. I remember there was a success party after the film's release, and Shah Rukh was like, ‘Come on John, let’s party! Apni picture chal rahi hai. Achha opening mila hai. Maine bola nahi mujhe sona hai. ‘Kya, sona hai?’ ‘Han, mujhe sona hai," ( Our picture is going on, the opening is successful, I said no I want to sleep.)," he revealed.
Abraham recalled, "Toh unhone bola kya chahiye tumhe? Maine bola ek motorcycle de do bas. Toh unhone mujhe motorcycle gift ki. Main khush ho ke gaya ghar. (Our film is doing well. It's got a good opening. I said no, I've to sleep. ‘What, you’ve to sleep?' ‘Yes, I’ve to sleep.' So he asked me, ‘What do you want?’ I said just gift me a motorcycle. So he gifted me one. I went home happy)."
Previously appearing on The Ranveer Show John Abraham talked about his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan.
“When my career started, Shah Rukh was my judge (in a modelling competition), and now during Pathaan, I was working with him. There was a lot of respect and love. He is an extremely smart, intelligent man but is also very caring and cute. We really got along!" John Abraham said.