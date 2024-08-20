Trending

Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success

SRK and John Abraham share screen space in the blockbuster film 'Pathaan'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post Pathaan success
Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success

John Abraham, who played the role of a villain in Sidharth Anand's blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan last year, enjoys a great working relationship with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the TV chat show named Aapka Apna Zakir, the Vedaa star revealed that the Jawan actor gifted him a bike after the mind-blowing success of their film, last year.

"My last film Pathaan was with him. I remember there was a success party after the film's release, and Shah Rukh was like, ‘Come on John, let’s party! Apni picture chal rahi hai. Achha opening mila hai. Maine bola nahi mujhe sona hai. ‘Kya, sona hai?’ ‘Han, mujhe sona hai," ( Our picture is going on, the opening is successful, I said no I want to sleep.)," he revealed.

Abraham recalled, "Toh unhone bola kya chahiye tumhe? Maine bola ek motorcycle de do bas. Toh unhone mujhe motorcycle gift ki. Main khush ho ke gaya ghar. (Our film is doing well. It's got a good opening. I said no, I've to sleep. ‘What, you’ve to sleep?' ‘Yes, I’ve to sleep.' So he asked me, ‘What do you want?’ I said just gift me a motorcycle. So he gifted me one. I went home happy)."

Previously appearing on The Ranveer Show John Abraham talked about his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

“When my career started, Shah Rukh was my judge (in a modelling competition), and now during Pathaan, I was working with him. There was a lot of respect and love. He is an extremely smart, intelligent man but is also very caring and cute. We really got along!" John Abraham said. 

Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement as Andrew feud deepens

Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement as Andrew feud deepens
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’
Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success

Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices

Trending News

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer 'Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai' criticised for THIS reason
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Karan Johar praises Shraddha Kapoor's ‘Stree 2’ for box office success
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Sonam Kapoor posts heartfelt birthday wish for 'precious son' Vayu
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Feroze Khan's latest photo with wife breaks the internet
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Khushi Kapoor calls sister Janhvi her 'guide' and 'support system'
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Kareen Kapoor confirms ‘The Buckingham Murders’ release date
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Sajal Aly voices outrage over Kolkata assault case
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' teaser sends shivers down our spine
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post