Karan Johar recalls ‘traumatising’ moment with Saroj Khan on 'DDLJ' set

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The Filmmaker Karan Johar recently recalled a clash from the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, reflecting the impact of a tense moment with choreographer Saroj Khan.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Karan remembered a moment when he was badly scolded by Saroj while working as an assistant to director Aditya Chopra on the hit film.

The disturbing moment occurred during the shoot of famous song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, when a last-minute shortage of red scarves for background dancers created chaos.

To resolve the issue, Karan stated, “I, to save the situation, went to Jojo, Saroj ji’s assistant, and very cleverly said… tell them to keep one hand in their pockets, stylish lagega, cool lagega, because I didn’t have any more cloth.”

However, Saroj Khan discovered the change, she strongly reacted with, “Tu jahaan jaana chaahe, ja… laal kapda la, warna main shoot nahi karungi.”

Karan recalled that I was “running on the streets of Goregaon saying, ‘Laal kapda! Laal kapda!’”

Reflecting on the episode now, he called that the experience was daunting. “I was scared for my life. I was traumatised… she was really scary. Like, she was the best. She somehow did not like me. She never liked me.”

Saroj Khan laid to rest in July 2020 at the age of 71 after a serious cardiac arrest.

