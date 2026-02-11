News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Nick Jonas opens up on turning pop hit into soulful Gospel performance

Nick Jonas released the studio recording of 'Jealous (Gospel Version)' on his new album 'Sunday Best' on February 6

Nick Jonas is setting the record straight after a music executive reportedly dismissed him as “not a soulful singer.”

After performing a gospel-inspired version on last year’s Jonas Brothers tour, Jonas released the studio recording of Jealous (Gospel Version) as a Target exclusive on his new album Sunday Best on February 6.

Upon asking about why did Jonas choose to pair a steamy pop track with a gospel choir, and why does it resonate so powerfully, Jonas responded, "I wonder that all the time," he told PEOPLE, explaining the fan response to Jealous (Gospel Version) was a "driving force" for "getting back in touch with my musical roots from growing up singing in church.”

"The genesis of the 'Jealous (Gospel Version)' video was actually a funny story," Jonas noted.

He recalled, "Around the time the original 'Jealous' came out, we heard from someone at the record label that another artist's manager — someone who, I guess, thought their artist had a lot of soul — said, 'The record's good,' in a candid conversation to this executive, 'But Nick doesn't have any soul. He's not a soulful singer.'"

"So they suggested that we do something to show that I do [have soul]," added Jonas.

He mentioned, "And this idea came about to do a 'Jealous (Gospel Version),' and I just loved it because it's how I grew up singing with a big choir in church. And that's how it was born."

To note, the Jumanji star launched his solo career in 2014, scoring a hit with Jealous, later reworked with a choir for a live performance now boasting over 37 million YouTube views.

