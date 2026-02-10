News
Prakash Raj joins cast of Drishyam 3, says he isnt replacing anyone
Prakash Raj joins cast of 'Drishyam 3', says 'he isn't replacing anyone'

Drishyam 3 has already been creating waves across the social media following Akshaye Khanna’s exit from the film a few days before the shooting about to kick off.

Speculation regarding the Dhurandhar alum’s exit was later confirmed by the film’s producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak. Now, actor Prakash Raj has hinted that he has joined the cast for the third installment.

Earlier reports suggested that Akshaye demanded a high remuneration, making it difficult for the producers to retain him and forcing them to look for a replacement.

Confirming the development on social media, he clarified that he is “not replacing anyone.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prakash wrote, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it (and yes I’m not replacing anyone),” sparking immense curiosity among fans.

Drishyam 3 will be backed by Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Drishyam 2. The movie also features Shriya Saran and Tabu, and it is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026.

