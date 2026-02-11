Karan Johar takes legal action against YouTuber CarryMinati

Karan Johar took a legal action against Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, after the latter allegedly posted objectionable remarks about the producer.
For the unversed, a roast video uploaded on CarryMinati's YouTube channel titled Coffee With Jalan, showcased a satire comedy on the director’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan.
As a result, on Monday, February 9, a Mumbai court restrained the content creator and his team from posting or circulating any defamatory or objectionable content against the 53-year-old filmmaker.
Moreover, the court also directed Meta Platforms and others to ensure such videos are taken down.
In his petition, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director argued that the statements made in the roast were highly vulgar and had already been viewed by millions before being deleted.
According to the filmmaker’s lawyer Pradeep Gandhy, even though Nagar took down the videos, millions of people had already watched them.
CarryMinati’s legal team, other hand, claimed that the original video had already been removed.
As per the legal team, there was no reason for the My Name Is Khan director to pursue the case further.
They claimed he filed the suit without giving Ajey Nagar an opportunity to clarify his side.
On professional front, Karan Johar is producing the supernatural high-fantasy film Nagzilla featuring Kartik Aaryan.