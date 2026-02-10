Govinda reacts after unidentified men attack at his residence in midnight  

News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Govinda has broken his silence on an unidentified attack on his residence.  

The Naseeb star's manager, Shashi Sinha, has revealed the details of an attack on the actor at 3 AM at his home.  

At the time, he did not share the additional details of the incident.   

Now, Govinda responded to the incident, saying, "I wondered who they were because I couldn’t hear any noise coming from a party either. They did not seem like party-goers, so I began filming them."  

The popular Indian actor detailing what happened and claiming that the Mumbai police did not answer his call.  

"Mumbai police did not pick up my calls, so I called top police officers in another country. I asked them to stay on the line so I wouldn’t be blamed later," Govinda told ANI

He then claimed that he noticed that a few men had gone to his terrace while others had spread out in a way that didn't seem normal.  

The Raja Babu actor also addressed why he was silent over the incident, as he wanted to focus on his acting and career rather than revealing his personal life details to the public.  

On the professional front, Govinda last appeared in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, where he played a lead role alongside Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.   

