‘Case no 9’ star Junaid Khan voices strong support for Saba Qamar Zaman

Junaid Khan had stood firmly with Saba Qamar Zaman, speaking out about Karachi’s challenges and the need for honest civic accountability.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Case No. 9 star expressed his support to the Fraud starlet, who is facing criticism for her remarks on Karachi’s condition.
In a long note, Khan noted, “I fully acknowledge that Karachi provides us with livelihoods and opportunities, and we proudly consider this city our own. But true ownership does not mean silence in the face of its shortcomings.”
He went on to explain, “Karachi is struggling with serious and visible issues, law and order challenges, unmanaged waste, a severe lack of greenery, dust, pollution, and declining civic conditions.”
Khan also shared, “Loving a city is not about ignoring its flaws. it is about confronting them with honesty and responsibility.”
The Ishq Tamasha star mentioned, “People only speak critically about what they truly care for, because genuine ownership demands accountability and a commitment to improvement.”
Notably, his support came after Saba Qamar faced backlash by numerous actors and Karachiites as she strongly rejected the idea of permanently moving to Sindh’s capital due to its infrastructural issues in her recent interview.