News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

‘Case no 9’ star Junaid Khan voices strong support for Saba Qamar Zaman

Saba Qamar is currently facing backlash over her stern remarks on Karachi's condition

  • By Javeria Ahmed
‘Case no 9’ star Junaid Khan voices strong support for Saba Qamar Zaman
‘Case no 9’ star Junaid Khan voices strong support for Saba Qamar Zaman

Junaid Khan had stood firmly with Saba Qamar Zaman, speaking out about Karachi’s challenges and the need for honest civic accountability.

Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Case No. 9 star expressed his support to the Fraud starlet, who is facing criticism for her remarks on Karachi’s condition.

In a long note, Khan noted, “I fully acknowledge that Karachi provides us with livelihoods and opportunities, and we proudly consider this city our own. But true ownership does not mean silence in the face of its shortcomings.”

He went on to explain, “Karachi is struggling with serious and visible issues, law and order challenges, unmanaged waste, a severe lack of greenery, dust, pollution, and declining civic conditions.”

Khan also shared, “Loving a city is not about ignoring its flaws. it is about confronting them with honesty and responsibility.”

The Ishq Tamasha star mentioned, “People only speak critically about what they truly care for, because genuine ownership demands accountability and a commitment to improvement.”

Notably, his support came after Saba Qamar faced backlash by numerous actors and Karachiites as she strongly rejected the idea of permanently moving to Sindh’s capital due to its infrastructural issues in her recent interview.

Karan Johar takes legal action against YouTuber CarryMinati
Karan Johar takes legal action against YouTuber CarryMinati
Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video
Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video
Honey Singh set for mega Hollywood collaboration? find out
Honey Singh set for mega Hollywood collaboration? find out
Paresh Rawal confirms shocking exit of Govinda from 'Bhagam Bhag 2'
Paresh Rawal confirms shocking exit of Govinda from 'Bhagam Bhag 2'
Asim Azhar issues stark warning amid Hania Aamir wedding buzz
Asim Azhar issues stark warning amid Hania Aamir wedding buzz
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
Allu Arjun's team clears air on strict 42-rule controversy
Allu Arjun's team clears air on strict 42-rule controversy
Prakash Raj joins cast of 'Drishyam 3', says 'he isn't replacing anyone'
Prakash Raj joins cast of 'Drishyam 3', says 'he isn't replacing anyone'
Karan Johar recalls ‘traumatising’ moment with Saroj Khan on 'DDLJ' set
Karan Johar recalls ‘traumatising’ moment with Saroj Khan on 'DDLJ' set
Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Ragini MMS 3' put on hold as director quit new film
Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Ragini MMS 3' put on hold as director quit new film
Govinda reacts after unidentified men attack at his residence in midnight
Govinda reacts after unidentified men attack at his residence in midnight
Usman Mukhtar reveals Saba Qamar predicted ‘Pamaal’ success from start
Usman Mukhtar reveals Saba Qamar predicted ‘Pamaal’ success from start

Popular News

Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye

Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye
an hour ago
Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video

Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video
2 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham sends positive message to brothers amid bitter family feud

Brooklyn Beckham sends positive message to brothers amid bitter family feud
an hour ago