Asim Azhar issues stark warning amid Hania Aamir wedding buzz

Asim Azhar recently issued a stark warning amid his wedding rumours with alleged girlfriend, Hania Aamir.
The Ghalat Fehmi hitmaker finally broke silence regarding the controversy surrounding his recent concert in Karachi.
The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram during the wee hours of Wednesday, February 11, and addressed the recent drama that happened during his at Ilma University on Saturday night.
Addressing his followers, Azhar penned a lengthy note that he does usually post justifications, but this feels important to clear up before misinformation spreads.
For him, if someone ever comes to his show, he has never stopped a song midway but if he sees anything wrong happening in the crowd then he would.
According to the Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker, the person in the video wasn't a fan but a bouncer.
Azhar shared that upon addressing him, he told the singer who he was, to which, the Tera Woh Pyar singer told the bouncer to do his job and keep everyone safe instead of showing off.
In the end, Asim Azhar apologised to people who by chance got was offended but he will always call out behaviour like this at his shows.
According to the singer, he just wants his fans to feel safe, heard, and seen by him and his team.