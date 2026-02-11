Allu Arjun's team clears air on strict 42-rule controversy

Allu Arjun's team has finally addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor’s 42 strict rules.
The 43-year-old actor’s official team turned down allegations about certain demands attributed to him in an X post.
On February 10, on Tuesday, his team released a statement, “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue.”
The statement went on to state, “He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour.”
According to the legal team, these are false allegations and the legal team is taking legal action against those who responsible.
The statement concluded, “We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.”
The statement defending the Pushpa star comes after a brand strategist Kaveri Baruah, in her podcast, claimed that the Tollywood actor’s team gave her a list of 42 dos and don'ts before meeting him.
However, Kaveri didn't provide any concrete evidence and later deleted her social media accounts.
On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting his next film titled AA22xA6.
Directed by Atlee, the upcoming Indian Telugu-language science fiction movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandana.
The movie’s digital streaming rights are reportedly acquired by Netflix for a record price.