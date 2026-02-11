Honey Singh set for mega Hollywood collaboration? find out

Yo Yo Honey Singh is reportedly hinting at a potential Hollywood collaboration as he recently met American rapper Ali Dee Theodore.
It all started when the 42-year-old popular rapper took to Instagram during the wee hours of Wednesday, February 11, and shared a photo with the producer.
The Sunny Sunny hitmaker captioned, "Its time for Hollywood now !! Much love n respect @alideeofficial"
Theodore, who is credited as executive music producer on major movies in the Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise, also shared the same picture on his Instagram Stories and applauded the Indian rapper.
Calling Singh one of the finest in the business, the 56-year-old American rapper wrote, "One of the most talented producers I've ever heard."
Singh’s post comes four weeks after he faced massive backlash over his offensive remarks about Gen-Z at a Delhi concert.
According to the PARTY WITH THE BHOOTHNATH rapper, he never intended to hurt anyone.
While defending himself, the rapper began, "Before going to this show, I had lunch with a few gynaecologists and sexologists, who told me that the current generation is battling sexually transmitted diseases because of unsafe sex."
"I felt I should speak in a way they would understand better," said the Desi Kalakaar singer, adding, "The kind of language that is commonly used in OTT content and films these days, which Gen Z watches a lot."
He concluded his post, acknowledging, "A lot of people were hurt by the language I used. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was offended."
For the unversed, Honey Singh was heard speaking about “having sex in a car” during Delhi’s peak winter.