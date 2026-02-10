Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Ragini MMS 3' put on hold as director quit new film 

Tamannaah Bhatia’s new film, Ragini MMS 3, has faced delay after director, Sahir Raza, stepped away from the new film.
According to Variety India’s new report, the upcoming movie has put on hold and will be released later than initially expected.
The popular franchise, which is gears up for a return, delayed and released later than initially expected.
Earlier, Sahir Raza, who has previously directed web series such as The Married Woman, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and more, was expected to helm the project.
Notably, the director has been removed from the film due to a scheduling conflict arising from his other professional commitments.
However, Ragini MMS third instalment’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor, is also reportedly looking for a replacement director.
Despite this speculation there is no official confirmation has been made by the production team.
It worth noting that Ragini MMS franchise began in 2011 with the found-footage horror film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in the lead roles.
In 2014, the franchise received a sequel titled Ragini MMS 2, starring Sunny Leone.