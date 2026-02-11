Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video 

Farah Khan shared an emotional video of her triplets to celebrate their milestone birthday.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, the Bollywood filmmaker shared a heartwarming post for her son, Czar Kunder, and daughters, Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder.
The Main Hoon Na director shared a video montage featuring photos of her triplets from different stages, from toddlers to teenagers, on social media with a heartfelt caption.
The Indian choreographer and producer wrote, “And just like that… theyr 18… the best inheritance you can leave your kids are happy memories… the best education u can afford n a little bit of dysfunction @czarkunder @divakunder @anyakunder... it’s a privilege being ur mother.”
The Om Shanti Om director’s post sparked birthday wishes from the Bollywood fraternity and her fans.
Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Happy birthday.”
“Many congratulations to Super Mom Farah Khan! Today, all three of your children have become 'Official Adults.' This is the most beautiful result of your upbringing and hard work. Cheers to 18 years of madness and love!” a user wrote.
“What a beautiful montage, and what beautiful babies – well, not babies anymore. Happy birthday to the trio and their sweet Mamma,” another commented.
Khan, who married film editor and director Shirish Kunder in 2004. The couple welcomed triplets in 2008 via IVF. Last year, Diva, Anya, and Czar went to the United States for higher studies.