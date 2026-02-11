News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Paresh Rawal confirms shocking exit of Govinda from Bhagam Bhag 2
Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Govinda will not be part of Bhagam Bhag 2, describing the upcoming film’s pairing of Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee as a “unique” combination.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, The Taj Story actor confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee has joined the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2.

Upon asking about Akshay Kumar and Manoj teamed up as the male leads, Rawal replied, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.”

He also added, “However, we’ll miss Govinda.” Rawal responded to a question about Golmaal star’s absence, “I have genuinely no idea.”

Paresh Rawal also confirmed an exclusive development, sharing about his double role in a film, “I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!”

Notably, he has played dual roles in Platform (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Janam Kundli (1995) and Chor Machaye Shor (2002). 

In Oye Lucky Lucky Oye (2008), he played a triple role.

Alongside Paresh Rawal, Bhagam Bhag 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee, and marks Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Hindi theatrical debut.

Unlike the 2006 original by Priyadarshan, the sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Rawal will also appear in multiple films in 2026, including Bhooth Bangla on April 10 and Welcome To The Jungle on June 26, with 2027 bringing the releases of Bhagam Bhag 2 and Hera Pheri 3, all co-starring Akshay Kumar.

