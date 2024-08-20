King Charles set to hold private meeting with Southport stabbing survivors

King Charles III is gearing to meet the Southport stabbing attack survivors on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
As reported by Sky News, Charles upon his visit to Southport will have a private meeting with the kids who survived a deadly stabbing attack at The Hart Space community centre in July.
After meeting the survivors of the incident that claimed three kids lives during a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, Charles will continue his public visit to Southport's town hall.
King’s move is being considered as a thanking gesture towards the emergency services who responded timely.
In addition to this, Charles will also meet the staff representing Merseyside's fire, rescue, ambulance services and police.
The cancer-stricken King will likely meet Southport’s key leaders including the local MP Patrick Hurley and the mayors of the Liverpool City Region and Sefton.
A day after the stabbing incident last month, the Buckingham palace shared a statement expressing Charles and Camilla’s condolences over the horrific incident.
“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today,” read the statement.
The royal couple added, “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”