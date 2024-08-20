Prince Harry, Prince William's ‘last’ talk revealed - what went wrong?

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been hitting rock bottom recently especially since the latter left the Royal family and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.
A royal correspondent has revealed that the Prince of Wales and his younger brother are “not on speaking terms.”
On Monday (19 August), Cameron Walker appeared on GB News to discuss the estranged relationship between the royal siblings.
He said, "It is understood the last time they did speak was at the Queen's funeral back in September 2022 and then it was very brief indeed…"I know whenever I speak to people close to Prince William, the barriers go up when I mention his brother, the Duke of Sussex. They're not on speaking terms.”
The royal expert also explained that ever since Kate Middleton got diagnosed with cancer, Harry did not remain Willaim’s “priority.”
"The King is still receiving cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales is in a very similar situation. He has three young children to think about, he's the heir to the throne,” he noted.
For the unversed, Harry and Meghan recently came back from their Columbia trip.