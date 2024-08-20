Royal

King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason

King Charles emptying Prince Andrew’s treasury

  by Web Desk
  August 20, 2024


King Charles recently axed Prince Andrew’s security team at the Royal Lodge, and now the reason behind this decision has come out.

Your Majesty is said to be escalating his spat with the Duke of York, who has simply refused to leave his £30 million mansion for relocating to another piece of royal property.

But the Monarch is adamant of moving him out by hook or crook, bringing this new order of stripping his 10-person security guards whose contract will not be reissued after October.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told GBN that the decision is King Charles’ way of leaving Prince Andrew empty handed, so that he eventually has no choice but to leave.

The expert said, “King Charles can’t move him out legally, but he’s letting his feelings [be] known by removing his security. Prince Andrew is going to look at this in a very, very unhappy way.”

After his royal status was taken from involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case, the Duke of York reportedly has no source of income.

He has to look after his personal expenses as well as Royal Lodge’s repairing, improvement, and now will have to hire a new security team.

If Prince Andrew isn’t left with any funds to do so, King Charles will ultimately have the right to throw him out.

