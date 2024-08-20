King Charles arrives at Southport for mourning death of stabbed victims

Royal

  • August 20, 2024
King Charles has arrived at Southport for grieving with the family that lost three young girls from a stabbing attack, which ultimately led to UK riots.

Those three little ones were sadly killed at a July 29 Taylor Swift-themed dance class, as per People Magazine.

Now that the violence breakout has been subsided, Your Majesty visited the region today, on August 20, to meet community members who were affected by the tragedy.

Walking into the town hall, King Charles smiled at onlookers before settling down for a meeting about last month’s attack, which included both adults and children related to the case.

It seemed as if the royal staff delayed issuing an official statement regarding this visit beforehand because of security reasons as the Buckingham Palace just announced it three hours back.

Despite Your Majesty previously being criticized for staying silent on the matter for a long time and not visiting Southport earlier, crowds had gathered to cheer him with a big spirit.

After winding the private meeting up, King Charles spent additional time with the town’s community members, then headed to the fire station for discussing violent breakouts.

