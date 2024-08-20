Royal

Prince William nearly 'blew off' Kate Middleton's paternal house

  August 20, 2024
Prince William almost blew away the roof of wife Kate Middleton’s paternal house once!

As per Telegraph, the Princess of Wales’ father, Michael Middleton, recounted the entire story in his hilarious speech at their grand wedding.

It was back in 2011 that Prince William once arrived at Kate Middleton’s house in a helicopter, and landed right in their garden.

A guest who was invited to the wedding reshared this unforgettable memory with the media portal.

They person said, “Michael Middleton also mentioned when the Prince of Wales landed the helicopter in the garden and how it nearly blew his roof off.”

“He also spoke of how brilliantly King Charles’ son fitted into his family,” the source added.

Prince William was famously stationed as a Search and Rescue Pilot at the RAF, so his love for helicopters is just as well-known.

He was fond of flying them to the point that the late Queen Elizabeth reportedly warned him to be careful when taking Kate Middleton and kids on a trip on those aircrafts.

Of course, the couple’s current house of Adelaide Cottage isn’t too far from Michael Middleton’s house that a chopper would be required, but Prince William’s airy visit in particular will never be forgotten.

