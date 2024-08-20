Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday, August 20, that Greg Barclay will leave his role as chairperson in the coming November.
The ICC stated in a media release, “ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022,” as per NDTV Sports.
Barclay, who has been the ICC chair since November 2020 and was re-elected unopposed in 2022, has chosen not to run for re-election at the end of his term.
The 62-year-old, a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada, has been on the ICC board since 2014.
He also served as chair of New Zealand Cricket from 2016 to 2020.
The ICC has set August 27 as the deadline for nominations for the chair position.If more than two candidates are nominated, an election will take place.