Sports

ICC moves 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to UAE amid unrest

ICC has announced that the tournament will now be held at two UAE venues, Dubai and Sharjah

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
The International Cricket Council has decided to move the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, August 20.

This decision was made due to ongoing civil unrest in Bangladesh, following the resignation of former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, who then fled to India seeking refuge.

As per BBC Sports, the ICC has announced that the tournament will now be held at two UAE venues, Dubai and Sharjah, from October 3 to 20.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice expressed disappointment, saying, "It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event."

He went on to share, "I would like to thank the team at the BCB for exploring all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted in Bangladesh, but travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn’t feasible."

"I’d also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping in to host on behalf of the BCB,” Geoff added.

Geoff further noted that the BCB will retain hosting rights and looks forward to bringing an ICC event to Bangladesh in the future.

Sports News

Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals
Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh