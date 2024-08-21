Trending

Sajal Aly set to collaborate with Indian actor Prabhas for new film?

  by Web Desk
  August 21, 2024
Pakistani A-listed actress Sajal Aly is soon going to land an exciting new role alongside Indian actor Prabhas!

The actress has been rumored to play the lead role opposite Kalki 2898 AD star Prabhas in Indian filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi’s new project titled Fauji.

The highly anticipated movie is now grabbing attention because of its major casting updates.

Initial rumors suggested that actress Mrunal Thakur would be cast alongside the actor, but the recent updates indicate that Pakistani super star Sajal Aly might be taking on the role.

While the makers have been tight-lipped about the news, sources close to the project have hinted that Sajal has secured the role, creating a buzz of excitement among the actress’ fans.

With the pre-production of the film being in full swing, the production of the much-anticipated film is scheduled to kick off in September.

According to Time of India, three of the songs have been recorded so far and have been crafted by Indian film score composer Vishal Chandrashekhar.

The Alif actress has previously worked with legendary Indian actress Sridevi in 2018’s Mom.

