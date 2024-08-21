Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart' music video

Taylor Swift delights fans with a huge surprise!
The Lover songstress finally dropped the curtain off her highly anticipated song, I Can Do it with a Broken Heart's music video.
After performing the final song of her Eras Tour London gig on Tuessay, Taylor unveiled the enchanting video, offering a behind-the-scenes peek into her tour.
The video kicks off with a wide-angle time laps shot of the stadium getting filled with thousands of fans, then the Midnights hit maker could be seen sharing a delightful moment with her dancer’s crew standing in a circle.
I Can Do It with a Broken Heart music video also features Taylor being transported in a cleaning cart and exiting the stage by jumping onto an airbag.
The anticipated MV also showcase the Cruel Summer crooner rehearsing the dance steps with her crew and some exciting moments of her fans cheering on her in the main arena.
As always, right after the video was released on YouTube, Taylor Swift’s fans swamped the comments section with words of praises for the 34-year-old pop icon.
One fan commented, “i am SO glad that we got behind the scenes footage, my life is complete.”
“Congratulations to the people who are officially involved in the MV,” wrote another.
Another user noted, “I love seeing the behind the scenes of this tour. Taylor you’re doing amazing and I’m so proud of you.”