Todd Phillips teases major update on 'Joker 3' movie

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Director Todd Phillips has confirmed that a third instalment of the Joker franchise will not be happening, despite the immense success.

Speaking to Variety, Phillips shared details about the first two Joker films; 2019’s Joker and the forthcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

“It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world,” he remarked.

In Joker: Folie à Deux, Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker and Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn's alter ego, Harleen "Lee" Quinzel.

Instead of being a simple psychological drama like the previous one, this movie will have a jukebox musical style.

Earlier, Lady Gaga also shared about what to expect from Folie à Deux, “There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad. It’s a testament to [Todd] as a director, that he would rather be creative than just tell a traditional story of love.”

To note, On October 4, precisely five years after the premiere of the first movie, the sequel to 2019's Joker will be released.

