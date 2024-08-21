Trending

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif flaunt million-dollar smiles during recent outing

Vicky Kaushal and his beloved wife Katrina Kaif visit Zoya Akhtar's house late at night

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024



Actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif cannot stop smiling as they exit Zoya Akhtar's Mumbai home.

In a video shared by a paparazzi, the Sardar Udham actor was spotted walking down the stairs outside Zoya's house. He smiled at the paparazzi and also waved at them. 

The Merry Christmas actress reached the car last and radiated joy while her husband proved he is a gentleman by standing near the car door as Kaif got inside the vehicle. 

For the outing, Kaushal wore a white T-shirt, black pants and shoes and Kaif rocked a black shirt and denims, sporting a no-makeup look. 

Kaif's sister Isabelle, who also accompanied the couple for the visit, twinned. 

As the video did rounds, the Raajneeti starlet's die-hard fans reacted. 

One wrote, " Kat without makeup." 

" King and queen, beautiful, hot and lovely couple," penned the second. 

" Katrina Kaif is a legendary beauty," the third effused. 

To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the most loved couples of B-town and dated for several years before tying the knot. 

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has made waves with movie Bad Newz, which released in July this year. 

