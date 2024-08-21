Sports

Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

29-year-old batter has a golden opportunity to achieve a milestone in the test against Bangladesh

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam is all set to achieve another milestone of his career in the test series against Bangladesh.

According to News18, during the first test against Bangladesh on Thursday, August 21, the 29-year-old star batsman would have a chance to make history on the home ground in Rawalpindi.

Azam is just 120 runs away from becoming the first Pakistani and third batsman all over the world to complete 4000 in all three formats: test, ODIs, and T20Is.

To date, only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma of India have accomplished this feat.

Pakistani cricket star who made his international debut in May 2015 has scored 3898 runs in 52 test matches.

Meanwhile, he has scored 5,729 runs in 117 one-day internationals and 4,145 runs in 123 T20I matches.

Moreover, former skipper Virat Kohli was the first cricketer to complete a 4000 tally in all formats. He achieved the milestone during the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match against England.

After this, Indian captain Rohit Sharma joined Kohli’s 4000 club during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland in June 2024.

Sports News

ICC moves 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to UAE amid unrest
Cristiano Ronaldo plans shocking comeback to Manchester United?
Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals
Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027