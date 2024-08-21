Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam is all set to achieve another milestone of his career in the test series against Bangladesh.
According to News18, during the first test against Bangladesh on Thursday, August 21, the 29-year-old star batsman would have a chance to make history on the home ground in Rawalpindi.
Azam is just 120 runs away from becoming the first Pakistani and third batsman all over the world to complete 4000 in all three formats: test, ODIs, and T20Is.
To date, only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma of India have accomplished this feat.
Pakistani cricket star who made his international debut in May 2015 has scored 3898 runs in 52 test matches.
Meanwhile, he has scored 5,729 runs in 117 one-day internationals and 4,145 runs in 123 T20I matches.
Moreover, former skipper Virat Kohli was the first cricketer to complete a 4000 tally in all formats. He achieved the milestone during the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match against England.
After this, Indian captain Rohit Sharma joined Kohli’s 4000 club during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland in June 2024.