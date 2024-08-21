Royal

Kate Middleton pushes Prince William to give another chance to Harry

  August 21, 2024
Kate Middleton wants nothing but peace and love between Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry.

Princess Kate, who has been diagnosed with cancer in January this year desperately asking her husband to try and fix the mess he and Harry have created in their relationship.

An insider has exclusively spilled beans on Kate’s heartiest desire to bring all members of the Royal family together, noting, “there's just a lot of water under the bridge now. And now more than ever, she has this very strong sense that life is too short to hang on to anger and resentments. Especially when it’s so clearly causing such torment.”

“She sees the pain that Harry’s in and although William might put on a tough front, Kate knows he’s hurting too,” added the source.

The insider further added, “She’s now making it her mission to convince William he ought to stop being so harsh and unforgiving with his brother.”

The source went on to explain that “William doesn't want to squabble with Kate, especially not while she’s in the condition she's in. But at the same time, he's absolutely adamant that there will be no softening in his line towards Harry. And so there have been some difficult conversations.”

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020 and moved to Montecito US.

The couple made shocking yet damaging claims about royal family, first in an exclusive interview with Oparah Winfrey, then in Harry’s memoir Spare.

These multiple attempts of humiliation from Harry and Meghan for personal gains not only damaged their public image, but also their terms with the firm.

Kate Middleton makes heart aching confession about Prince Harry
Prince William nearly ‘blew off’ Kate Middleton’s paternal house
King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Queen Elizabeth II’s explosive views about Donald Trump exposed in new book
Princess Charlotte ditches Kate Middleton for her special trip
King Charles arrives at Southport for mourning death of stabbed victims
Prince Harry, Prince William's ‘last’ talk revealed - what went wrong?
Prince William won't make 'foolish' mistake with Prince Harry: expert
King Charles set to hold private meeting with Southport stabbing survivors
Princess Kate, Prince William rule out move to Frogmore Cottage