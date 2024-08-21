Taylor Swift set to make heartbreaking revelations amid Travis Kelce romance

The American pop icon Taylor Swift is already gearing up for a huge yet emotional surprise for swifties!
Taylor, who just released the heart melting music video of her song I Can Do It with a Broken Heart is reportedly working on her new project.
As insider exclusively told The Sun that the 14-time Grammy winner is working on a documentary which will not only offer rare insights into her blockbuster hit Eras Tour, but also feature Taylor’s feelings over horrific stabbing incident in Southport.
The source noted, “Taylor has been quietly filming behind the scenes of the Eras Tour since last year,” said the source.
“It will be a warts—and—all insight into the tour and the mechanics behind it, which will be fascinating for fans. The documentary will also reference Southport and Vienna,” they added.
Taylor Swift’s source further noted, “It will be powerful and emotional, as well as an uplifting celebration of Taylor and her incredible fans.”
In addition to this, the upcoming documentary will also provide a peek into the making of Taylor’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department, released in April, 2024.
This new unofficial update is happen to be a surprise for the fans as they were already urging the 34-year-old to release a behind-the-scenes film or documentary of the Eras Tour.