Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht

A luxury yacht sank at the coast of Sicily on Monday, August 19, leaving six passengers missing

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
A devastating update has emerged from the search and rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, where a luxury yacht sank on Monday, August 19, leaving six passengers missing.

Two bodies have been recovered from the wreckage, but their identities remain unclear.

The Bayesian, a 183-foot vessel, went down around 5 a.m. local time while moored about half a mile from the coast of Porticello, following a storm.

Out of the 22 people on board, 15 were rescued, and one body was previously retrieved and identified as the chef, Ricardo Thomas.

"The rescue teams are working meticulously to find the remaining missing individuals. There's a real sense of concern that those six missing people may have been trapped in the cabins," said Ashna Hurynag, a news correspondent on the scene. 

The missing passengers include prominent individuals such as British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah, Chairman of Morgan Stanley International Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy, New York City-based lawyer Christopher Morvillo, and his wife Neda.

Rescue teams have been working tirelessly to locate the remaining missing individuals, with eight divers from across Italy involved in the operation.

The divers have been sending back crucial information to a command center on the harborside, where experts are analyzing drawings and diagrams to aid in the recovery efforts.

The cause of the sinking is still unknown, but it is believed that the passengers were celebrating Mike Lynch's recent acquittal in a financial fraud trial in the US.

