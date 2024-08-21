Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shook things up with the latest announcement about his new journey on YouTube.
Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner made a big announcement about launching his YouTube channel ‘UR Cristiano’ on Wednesday, August 21, through a video on his Instagram.
Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts, “The wait is over. My YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey.”
Just a few hours after the announcement, over four million people had subscribed to his channel.
Moreover, the 39-year-old soccer player also shattered the new YouTube channel record as more than a million people joined his channel within the first 90 minutes.
Fans who went crazy after the shocking announcement from the footballer predicted new YouTube records before, as a user wrote, “Mr Beast, who? Ronaldo is coming,” while the other added, "Cristiano is about to take over YouTube.”
A fan gushed, “Server is going to crack," and the fourth one penned, “The world is going crazy in 3, 2, 1,...”
Furthermore, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player has 112.5 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram.