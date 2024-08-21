Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch

Ronaldo's YouTube channel shatters records with 4.05 million subscribers in 4 hours

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024


Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shook things up with the latest announcement about his new journey on YouTube.

Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner made a big announcement about launching his YouTube channel ‘UR Cristiano’ on Wednesday, August 21, through a video on his Instagram.

Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts, “The wait is over. My YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey.”

Just a few hours after the announcement, over four million people had subscribed to his channel.

Moreover, the 39-year-old soccer player also shattered the new YouTube channel record as more than a million people joined his channel within the first 90 minutes.

Fans who went crazy after the shocking announcement from the footballer predicted new YouTube records before, as a user wrote, “Mr Beast, who? Ronaldo is coming,” while the other added, "Cristiano is about to take over YouTube.”

A fan gushed, “Server is going to crack," and the fourth one penned, “The world is going crazy in 3, 2, 1,...”

Furthermore, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player has 112.5 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care

Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect

Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect

Sports News

Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
ICC leadership change: Jay Shah to get key position in Council
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Novak Djokovic may at US Open on one major condition
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
England to honor cricket legend Graham Thorpe in Sri Lanka test match
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
ICC moves 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to UAE amid unrest
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Cristiano Ronaldo plans shocking comeback to Manchester United?
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons