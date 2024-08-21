Sci-Tech

Climate change blamed for Sicily yacht Sinking

The luxury yacht sank at the coast of Sicily on Monday, leaving six passengers missing

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
A devastating storm that sank a superyacht off the coast of Sicily on Monday, leaving six passengers unaccounted for, has been linked to climate change by scientists.

The Bayesian superyacht, carrying British tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter and many others, capsized in the early hours of the morning amid heavy winds and waves.

Italian climatologist Luca Mercalli warned that climate change had amplified the turbulent weather, creating a "perfect storm" that sank the ship.

The Bayesian superyacht capsized during a heavy storm, with winds of up to 60mph and waves of over 10 feet.

Italian climatologist Luca Mercalli said the sea surface temperature around Sicily was around 30°C (86°F) when the yacht sank - almost 3°C higher than normal.

"This creates an enormous source of energy that contributes to these storms. So we can't say that this is all due to climate change, but we can say that it has an amplifying effect,” Mercalli said. "

As the search for the missing passengers continues, experts warn of a wave of "black swan" events - extreme weather disasters that will become more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Dr. Peter Inness, a meteorologist at the University of Reading, also agreed as he noted, "This is a wake-up call. Climate change is driving more intense storms, and we need to take action to mitigate its effects."

The incident has raised concerns about the impact of climate change on extreme weather events, with scientists warning of more intense and frequent disasters to come.

Sci-Tech News

Google launches anti-theft lock feature for Android phones
Elon Musk's Tesla gains relief as EU slashes proposed tariffs on Chinese EV imports
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See
High-tech 'electric bandages' deliver 30% faster healing without costing a fortune
Age of Empires Mobile to debut on android and iOS this October
WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders
AI model detects early Autism in children under two
Next Supermoons in 2024: What to expect in the coming months?
Harvard and Google reveal most detailed human brain map ever created
Super Blue Moon to light Pakistan sky on August 19: DETAILS