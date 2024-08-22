India about to launch its first quantum computer

India is just around the corner of ringing in a quantum moment with its first ever quantum computer.
According to India Today, a project led by Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is developing a small-scale computer in its Quantum Measurement and Control lab (QuMaC).
Head of the department, Dr. R. Vijayraghavan, described this milestone as a critical move for the country into an initial phase of quantum technology.
“This will allow us to get into this game,” he gushed.
The device under progress is supposed to be a model that will pave way for further advances into the said field.
Dr. R. Vijayraghavan informed that the small-scale quantum computer will be able to solve equations that can be easily worked out by a regular laptop, but it’s just groundwork for advanced systems.
“If we have to build a 100-qubit system, we have to start somewhere. This gives us all the necessary expertise in understanding the different parts of a quantum computer and where the challenges are,” he explained.
Comparing the effort to when IBM introduced its first 5-bit quantum computer eight years back, the researcher said, “For us, it’s the first step.”