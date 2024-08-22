Jennifer Garner was ‘forced’ into Ben Affleck’s marriage problems with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner reportedly felt like being used a “pawn” as ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage with Jennifer Lopez spiraled into a breakdown.
As per Daily Mail, friends have claimed that she was “unnecessarily put in the middle” to play the role of a “marriage counsellor” to them.
It was just yesterday that the singer filed for a divorce, but before it, Ben Affleck was photographed spending a lot of time with his ex-wife.
People close to the actress have revealed that she didn’t volunteer to try and fix their wedding problems, but was actually “forced” to do so.
An insider said, “Jennifer Garner feels slightly used as a pawn in Jennifer Lopez’s bid to repair her marriage. She doesn’t believe it was intentional.”
“But when Jennifer Garner realized her ex-husband’s marriage was past the point of salvation, her only concern was Ben Affleck’s well-being and sobriety,” they added.
The source went on, “No matter how you look at it - a man’s ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife!”
This was particularly because the actor’s ex-spouse was always compared to Jennifer Lopez during their 13-year-marriage because they had dated and broken up.