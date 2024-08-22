Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse

Queen Camilla will be soon be appearing in the first ever documentary released since her coronation with King Charles in 2023.
As per Hello Magazine, she is actually seeking to break one particular taboo with the said factual film.
Her Majesty was busy filming for it over the last year with the progamme’s team following her around to complete the shoot, which shall be raising awareness about domestic violence.
Now that the production is intact, ITV has announced the documentary is named Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors and will come out in the second half of 2024.
The film’s crew was given an exclusive access to being around Queen Camilla, who has been working since many years to highlight the cruelty of domestic abuse.
In the new true to life film, she will get more intimate through never-seen-before private meetings held with survivors of intimate partner violence.
Director of factual entertainment Sue Murphy said, “ITV is proud to be making this documentary with Queen Camilla about this hugely important subject.”
“We hope the film will raise awareness and inspire change in our society,” she added.