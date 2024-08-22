Entertainment

Taylor Swift reveals ‘fear’ of provoking danger in Vienna terror threat

Taylor Swift addresses Vienna terror threat for first time after 'wrapping European leg of The Eras Tour'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Taylor Swift reveals ‘fear’ of provoking danger in Vienna terror threat
Taylor Swift reveals ‘fear’ of provoking danger in Vienna terror threat

Taylor Swift has finally given reason for the delayed statement after cancelling Vienna Eras Tour show.

The pop-star revealed that she was “devastated” to cancel the concert but thanks to authorities, she’s “grieving concerts and not lives.”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, she penned, “Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

Taylor further noted, “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London.”

The Love Story singer explained that her tea had worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day to ensure the safety of the fans.

Taylor made herself “very clear” in the lengthy statement that she won't “speak about something publicly” if she thinks doing so might provoke those who would want to harm her fans.

Jennifer Lopez engraves Ben Affleck's promise on her wedding ring

Jennifer Lopez engraves Ben Affleck's promise on her wedding ring
Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash

Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash
Taylor Swift reveals ‘fear’ of provoking danger in Vienna terror threat

Taylor Swift reveals ‘fear’ of provoking danger in Vienna terror threat
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse

Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse

Entertainment News

Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Jennifer Garner was ‘forced’ into Ben Affleck’s marriage problems with Jennifer Lopez
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Taylor Swift set to make heartbreaking revelations amid Travis Kelce romance
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Jennifer Garner asks to ‘save the children’ after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Adam Sandler talks about his daughters’ concern for his lifestyle
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Travis Kelce to make Hollywood debut with first film ‘Loose Cannons’
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck