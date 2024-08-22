Taylor Swift reveals ‘fear’ of provoking danger in Vienna terror threat

Taylor Swift has finally given reason for the delayed statement after cancelling Vienna Eras Tour show.
The pop-star revealed that she was “devastated” to cancel the concert but thanks to authorities, she’s “grieving concerts and not lives.”
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, she penned, “Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”
Taylor further noted, “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London.”
The Love Story singer explained that her tea had worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day to ensure the safety of the fans.
Taylor made herself “very clear” in the lengthy statement that she won't “speak about something publicly” if she thinks doing so might provoke those who would want to harm her fans.