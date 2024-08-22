Entertainment

Ariana Grande recounts Paparazzi hang-glider stunt on ‘Wicked’ set

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey starred as Glinda and Fiyero in 'Wicked' film

  by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Ariana Grande recently opened up about the extreme lengths paparazzi went to capture photos on the set of Wicked, revealing that they used hang-gliders to fly over the production.

While conversing with VMan magazine, the 7 Rings crooner and her co-star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Glinda and Fiyero discussed the extent photographers went to to allegedly leak photographs and videos from the Jon M. Chu-directed film's set.

“I think we were very spoiled to have done this with him [Chu]. It felt like a teeny, little secret student thing — it’s intimacy,” Grande said.

She added, “It felt so small and private until all of a sudden, we were outside, and the Daily Mail was hand gliding over our set — oh, he should play the pterodactyl in your film [Jurassic World 4].”

Bailey continued, “It was a man on a massive kite, floating around with his legs hanging down,” adding, “With a GoPro. With a GoPro on his toes.”

Grande acknowledged she "couldn't believe my eyes" at the spectacle, saying, “Well, firstly because I don’t have the best eyes. But secondly, because there’s no way. There’s no way! I was like, ah, guy on a hand glider.”

To note, Wicked, based on the classic Broadway musical of the same name, follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a young woman misunderstood for her green complexion, as she forms an odd but meaningful connection with Glinda, a student with an unwavering desire for fame.

The first part will be released in theatres on November 22, 2024, followed by Part 2 on November 26, 2025.

