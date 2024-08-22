Royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seemingly invited for more tours

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly achieved a major goal despite King Charles and Prince William’s reluctance.

A royal expert has claimed that plenty of countries have shown interest in inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to add "a little bit of royal stardust."

As per The Sun, a royal commentator Victoria Murphy shared, "I feel they must have been invited to other places and they must have chosen to say yes to this one."

Furthermore, Emily Andrews got candid about the royal couple’s “high risk” tours during a conversation with Grazia.

She explained, "Perhaps, then, these tours offer Harry and Meghan another initiative to highlight: themselves,” adding, "With Harry celebrating his 40th birthday next month and ongoing courtroom battles in the UK, it does feel like a pivotal time for the Sussexes in their attempts to 'look forwards.'"

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan have recently visited Colombia on a four-day tour despite security concerns.

The lovebirds have costed the country a whopping $2 million.

As per Express, Columbia spent $1.95 million on security for the Sussexes from start to finish of their trip.

Royal News

King Charles death nearer than predicted as Monarch’s health declines
Prince Harry ignites Prince William anger over ‘rude’ remarks about Kate
King Charles grants Kate Middleton a touching favour
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
King Charles builds ‘secret paranormal library’ to uncover UFO mysteries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take huge decision for Archie, Lilibet's future
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Princess Kate replaced by Duchess Sophie in crucial royal duties amid health struggles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's small request costs Colombia $2 million
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Kate Middleton pushes Prince William to give another chance to Harry