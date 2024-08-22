Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly achieved a major goal despite King Charles and Prince William’s reluctance.
A royal expert has claimed that plenty of countries have shown interest in inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to add "a little bit of royal stardust."
As per The Sun, a royal commentator Victoria Murphy shared, "I feel they must have been invited to other places and they must have chosen to say yes to this one."
Furthermore, Emily Andrews got candid about the royal couple’s “high risk” tours during a conversation with Grazia.
She explained, "Perhaps, then, these tours offer Harry and Meghan another initiative to highlight: themselves,” adding, "With Harry celebrating his 40th birthday next month and ongoing courtroom battles in the UK, it does feel like a pivotal time for the Sussexes in their attempts to 'look forwards.'"
For the unversed, Harry and Meghan have recently visited Colombia on a four-day tour despite security concerns.
The lovebirds have costed the country a whopping $2 million.
As per Express, Columbia spent $1.95 million on security for the Sussexes from start to finish of their trip.