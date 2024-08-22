Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales takes surprising decision after doctors’ warning

In a surprising update, the Princess of Wales will be spending the remaining months of summer in Balmoral Scottland with her husband Prince William and three kids.
Kate’s decision to enjoy a family trip amid cancer is being acknowledged as a sign of strength and positivity after two major appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.
A royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop in her conversation with Mirror cherished Catherine’s latest move noting, “William and Kate will cap off the season with a trip to Scotland's Balmoral, a cheering sign in the wake of the Princess of Wales's earlier cancer diagnosis.”
"Behind castle walls, Kate will be well looked after by the royal institution she has come to personify,” Tessa added.
The royal expert also believed that, “William and Kate have had an understandably quiet summer. Yet all it took from the Prince and Princess of Wales was one brief Instagram appearance alongside the real star of the Olympics, USA's Snoop Dog, for the couple to slam-dunk the season with a clear ace.”
Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January this year, since then the Princess has been mostly away from the public eye.