Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales takes surprising decision after doctors’ warning

Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in January 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
In a surprising update, the Princess of Wales will be spending the remaining months of summer in Balmoral Scottland with her husband Prince William and three kids.

Kate’s decision to enjoy a family trip amid cancer is being acknowledged as a sign of strength and positivity after two major appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.

A royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop in her conversation with Mirror cherished Catherine’s latest move noting, “William and Kate will cap off the season with a trip to Scotland's Balmoral, a cheering sign in the wake of the Princess of Wales's earlier cancer diagnosis.”

"Behind castle walls, Kate will be well looked after by the royal institution she has come to personify,” Tessa added.

The royal expert also believed that, “William and Kate have had an understandably quiet summer. Yet all it took from the Prince and Princess of Wales was one brief Instagram appearance alongside the real star of the Olympics, USA's Snoop Dog, for the couple to slam-dunk the season with a clear ace.”

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January this year, since then the Princess has been mostly away from the public eye.

Royal News

Prince Andrew vows to stand his ground amid escalating feud with King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger
King Charles death nearer than predicted as Monarch’s health declines
Prince Harry ignites Prince William anger over ‘rude’ remarks about Kate
King Charles grants Kate Middleton a touching favour
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care
King Charles builds ‘secret paranormal library’ to uncover UFO mysteries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take huge decision for Archie, Lilibet's future
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Princess Kate replaced by Duchess Sophie in crucial royal duties amid health struggles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's small request costs Colombia $2 million