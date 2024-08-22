Prince Andrew vows to stand his ground amid escalating feud with King Charles

Prince Andrew reportedly refused to step back quietly as tensions with King Charles intensified, with sources suggesting the Duke of York is determined to defend his position amid their escalating feud.
The conflict between Andrew and Charles continues, with the King preparing to remove his brother's privately financed protection in September.
GB News' Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and GBNews.com's Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen discussed the argument on The Royal Record, claiming a "clear escalation" in the row.
Cameron revealed that Prince Andrew "appears to or is about to" lose his security after his taxpayer-funded police protection was revoked following the announcement that he was no longer a functioning member of the Royal Family.
Svar said, "It looks like a clear escalation in their ongoing feud over Royal Lodge.”
He added, "Andrew currently lives in the 30-room royal residence, and he is pretty adamant that he is not going to downsize.”
The correspondent continued, "Charles is keen for him to find an alternative property and Frogmore Cottage - which is where Meghan and Harry used to stay as their UK base - is something Andrew is not keen on taking up.”
He noted, “Andrew has a lease on Royal Lodge. He signed it in 2003... a 75 year lease. So it's got over five decades to go."
Svar expressed his concerns, "whether he'll be as comfortable there knowing there isn't a privately-funded security team, which was apparently costing the King one million pounds every year".
He continued, "So it's certainly an escalation."
Cameron noted that if Andrew relocated to Frogmore, it would be more "cost-effective" for the King because the property is already part of the guarded Windsor estate.