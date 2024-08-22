Atlanta Falcons sign A.J. Terrell in multimillion dollar deal

Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have signed 25-year old American football cornerback A.J. Terrell to a four-year contract

  August 22, 2024
The Atlanta Falcons have signed 25-year old American football cornerback A.J. Terrell to a four-year contract worth $81 million.

As per ESPN, this contract includes $65.8 million in guaranteed money, which is also the highest guarantee ever given to a cornerback for a four-year term.

With this move, Terrell has now become the second-highest-paid cornerback annually at $20.25 million, only behind Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander, who makes $21 million per year.

Terrell, was named a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

In 2021, he recorded three interceptions and 16 pass deflections, ranking sixth in the NFL.

The Falcons recently added free agent safety Justin Simmons on a one-year, $8 million contract, bolstering their secondary alongside Terrell and Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III.

Additionally, they traded for four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots for a third-round pick.

