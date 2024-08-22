Sarah Ferguson gives shocking response to Prince Andrew leaving Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson has addressed claims regarding ex-husband Prince Andrew being forced out of his Royal Lodge house by King Charles.
In a new interview with a Spanish outlet named ¡HOLA! TV, she didn’t confirm or deny the rumors about an ongoing clash between Your Majesty and the Duke of York.
But the Duchess of York did issue a surprising six-work remark.
She said, “Don’t always believe what you read!”
The host however probed her to speak on the matter, and replying to this, Sarah Ferguson professed that she isn’t aware of any such feud running in the royal family.
“I don’t know. I take every day as it comes,” Prince Andrew’s ex-wife said.
It comes a few days after Daily Mail revealed that King Charles has axed the security team appointed for the Royal Lodge, leaving his younger brother unprotected in the mansion.
Unless the Duke of York, who reportedly has no sourced of income, can manage to pay all the repairs, security bills, and improvement costs, he can be formally thrown out of the property.
Despite divorcing Prince Andrew back in 1996, Sarah Ferguson continues to be on good terms with him and they even stay together the 30-bedroom home when she’s in Windsor.