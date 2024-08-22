AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in various fields around the world, and now hospitals are also benefiting from AI technology.
Recently, a hospital trust decided to continue using AI technology after a trial demonstrated that it helps detect bowel lesions that could potentially become cancerous.
As per BBC, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) used the GI Genius AI device during colonoscopies, which look inside the bowel with a camera.
The AI found an extra 0.36 pre-cancerous lesions (adenomas) per colonoscopy on average.
Prof. Colin Rees, a consultant at the trust, said this technology could "save lives" by improving detection of potential cancerous abnormalities.
In the UK, there are about 43,000 new bowel cancer cases and 16,000 deaths each year.
The research found that the AI detected at least one extra adenoma in 8 out of 100 people and did not increase complication risks.