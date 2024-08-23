Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback

Travis Kelce is grappling with a profound sense of helplessness following the revelation of a disturbing terror plot targeting Taylor Swift.
A source close to the couple shared with Life and Style that the NFL plate was worried in America while the Lover crooner was under serious security threat with a terror plot in Vienna.
The insider stated, “It’s been so horrible, he hated having to sit back and do nothing but wait. He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn’t do that.”
They added, “Anyway, she had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless.
Praising Swift to cancel the Vienna show which shows the singer’s effort to prioritise people’s lives, a source gushed, “Money isn’t everything and Travis is proud of Taylor for doing the right thing and canceling her shows.”
They continued, “Putting her life and the lives of her fans at risk simply isn’t worth it, no matter how disappointing it is for people or how much money it cost her.”
It should be noted that Swift postponed her concerts in Vienna, Austria, following confirmation from government representatives that the events were the target of "planned terrorist attacks."